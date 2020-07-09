WRIGHT, Betty Naisbitt December 11, 1925 - July 1, 2020 (94 years) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Betty Wright, beloved mother, grandmother (Nana), great grandmother and friend in the early morning hours of July 1st. Betty is survived by her sons Dave, Mike and Chris, three terrific grandchildren Ella (Faolan), Julie (Theo) and Jeff (Kendal) as well as five fantastic great grandchildren (Willa, Amelia, Nyah and the newborn twins). She loved and cherished them all. She is also survived by her former daughter in law Terry Wright, sisters in law Annie Wright and Kath Hobson and nieces Alison Taylor and Janet Phillimore in England. Betty is predeceased by her husband Geoffrey, her sons John and Peter, and her brother George Hobson. Betty was born in Leeds, Yorkshire, England to Jessie Hobson and George Hobson. Betty and Geoff married in Moor Allerton, County of York, UK in 1948, and were married for 32 years before Geoff's untimely death in 1981. She came to Canada with her family in 1952. The family started out in Nova Scotia but she moved eventually to Coquitlam in 1988 where she lived for 32 years. Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren, and always had her pet dogs Mitzi, Gemma and Bijou as constant companions. There will be a Celebration of Life (date to be determined) with her family and friends once travel resumes, so her sons Mike and Chris can be in attendance. After this memorial, her ashes will be taken home to Nova Scotia to be laid to rest along side her true love Geoff. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA to support her lifelong love and care of animals.







