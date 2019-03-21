BURRUS, Beverley Edith Ann (nee Holden) Passed away at exactly 5:00pm, March 2, 2019 in Port Moody. She wanted to be on-time for dinner in Heaven. She will be greatly missed by her husband Steve, her children Walt, Mandie, and Bryan, her grandchildren Amanda, Shailey, Rylan, Malcolm, and Aldous and numerous family and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held on March 30th, 2019, at Port Coquitlam Inn and Suites Hotel, 1545 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crossroads Hospice Society, (101 Noons Creek Drive, Port Moody, V3H 5J1) would be greatly appreciated. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com
First Memorial Funeral Services Burkeview Chapel
1340 Dominion Ave
Port Coquitlam, BC V3B8G7
(604) 944-4128
Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019