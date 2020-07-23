HOCALUK, Boris January 1, 1927 - July 13, 2020 Boris passed away July 13th at the age of 93. Predeceased by his wife Elsie, survived by his sister Ella, son Robert, daughter Sharon, many cousins and his special friend Evelyn. He worked for Kenworth building trucks until retirement. He lived in Coquitlam and later moved to Port Coquitlam. He loved volunteering at Dogwood Pavilion in the wood working shop. Boris loved music, he was a musician. He was an incredible drummer and played swing music at dances for many years. He will be missed.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store