It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda. Predeceased by her daughter Allison and special aunt Patricia (Patsy) Tricco. She is survived by her husband Jeffery and 3 daughters Karlee, Danica, and Korinna. Parents Madonna and James Johnson; two sisters, Jacqueline Johnson and Theresa Lorefice (Paul); nieces Bella, Raya, Marlee, Ally, Rylee and Ashtyn; nephews Jayden, Russell, Patrick and James. She loved her church community and her career as a certified dental assistance, and more than anything wanted nothing but the best for all of her girls. A service in her memory, will be held at Riverside Community Church at 2329 Fremont Connector, Port Coquitlam, on February 7th, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Expressions of sympathy, condolences can be made at www.gardenhill.ca since 1937