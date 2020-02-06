SAUNDERS, Brenda Leigh March 1, 1980 - January 24, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda. Predeceased by her daughter Allison and special aunt Patricia (Patsy) Tricco. She is survived by her husband Jeffery and 3 daughters Karlee, Danica, and Korinna. Parents Madonna and James Johnson; two sisters, Jacqueline Johnson and Theresa Lorefice (Paul); nieces Bella, Raya, Marlee, Ally, Rylee and Ashtyn; nephews Jayden, Russell, Patrick and James. She loved her church community and her career as a certified dental assistance, and more than anything wanted nothing but the best for all of her girls. A service in her memory, will be held at Riverside Community Church at 2329 Fremont Connector, Port Coquitlam, on February 7th, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Expressions of sympathy, condolences can be made at www.gardenhill.ca Garden Hill Cremation & Funeral Services 604-463-8161 "Logue family owned & operated" since 1937
Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020