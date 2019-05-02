PULLINGER, Brent Surrounded by family and friends, Brent passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Brent was born November 28, 1954 in New Westminster to Violet and Fredrick Pullinger. Brent will be lovingly remembered by his Aunties' Della Lomon and Donna (Ernie) Ewasiuk; his many cousins to whom he was affectionately known as Teddy; his girlfriend Georgiana Reehl; and his close friends Rick Stockli, Chris Clark, and Doug Whittingham. The funeral will be held on Friday, May 10th at 11am at Burkeview Chapel, 1340 Dominion Avenue, Port Coquitlam. Burial will follow at 1pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3789 Royal Avenue, Burnaby.
Published in The Tri-City News from May 2 to May 3, 2019