UNGLESS, Brian Alwyne Brian was born on July 7, 1950 in Vancouver, BC, to Fred and Leone Ungless. His special-ed teaching career in Coquitlam schools gave him lifelong friendships with many colleagues, students and their families, who always remained precious to him. A former Yo-Yo champion and connoisseur of soft-serve, Brian was quirky, joyful, child-like, faithful, compassionate, helpful, and fun. He delighted people of all ages with his corny jokes, magic shows, off-key singing and guitar-playing, as well as his enjoyment of foods grown-ups shouldn't eat. He collected many dear friends and frequently joined their families. Brian is preceded in death by his beloved parents, and is survived by his siblings Ron (Pauline), Dave (Gillian), Rob (Eileen) and Mary-Ann (Doug); nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and his lifelong BFF/sidekick Ernie Corlett (Jennifer and family). A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 2 pm at Eagle Ridge Bible Fellowship, Coquitlam. Those wishing to contribute to the candy or dessert table are asked to bring something Brian enjoyed or, come with a corny joke, just as Brian would.
Published in The Tri-City News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019