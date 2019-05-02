BREWER, Brian Edward Winston Wayne February 23, 1941 - March 28, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Brian, at his home March 28, 2019. He is survived by sisters Yvonne and Gwen (Pete), brother Terry (Myrna) and numerous nieces and nephews. Brian will be greatly missed by his many friends and the families he adopted over the years. He was fondly referred to by our children and grandchildren as "UNCLE BRIAN," faithfully delighting them every year with Birthday, Christmas and special holiday greeting cards, the last being those many cards he sent for this Easter. Brian, a lifetime resident of Maple Ridge, will be remembered for his journalistic support of local sports via the Haney Gazette in his column "What's a Brewing." He wrote and published countless articles and photographs of local minor sporting events highlighting individual and team accomplishments, much to the delight of those involved. His passion for his community was well known as evidenced by over 50 years of volunteer work in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows. Especially his involvement in the basketball programs at Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Secondary Schools. Special thanks to Doctors A. Neufeld and T. Perry for their years of caring, sister Yvonne and friend, Mary Walker, for years of care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, Brian had asked that donations be made in his memory to: Canucks for Kids, 89 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC V6B0N8 Online-Canucks for Kids • Tel:604-899-7400 Celebration of Life will be held at Maple Ridge Alliance Church, 20399 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge, B.C. Saturday, May 11 , 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Tri-City News from May 2 to May 3, 2019