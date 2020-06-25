LOWNSBROUGH, Brian James February 10, 1953 - June 6, 2020 Sadly, Brian passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, while on a weekend fishing trip with friends at Hihium Lake. The day before his passing he and his friends enjoyed a good day of fishing and visiting. Brian was born in Vancouver, BC, on February 10, 1953, to Nelson and Elsie Lownsbrough. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Derek Lownsbrough, Tracey McCullough, Coral Larocque, Bradley Lownsbrough, and Kelly Lownsbrough and their families. Brian loved being with family. Anyone who knew him knows he enjoyed all sports, a good book, and recreational games. He was always up for a challenge. Brian will be missed by all of his nieces, nephews, and his many great-nieces and great-nephews who all adored playing with their Uncle Duck. He was predeceased by his parents, his infant sister Diane Carol, his nephew Randy Ray Lownsbrough, and his elder brothers Glenn and Wayne. Brian started on his career path with Vancouver Grain Industry. After receiving his real estate license in 1975, he expanded his business activity to include sales and management. During his time in real estate, he had the privilege of working with exceptional people in Royal LePage Real Estate, Remax All Points Realty, Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing, and most recently Sutton Realty (Chilliwack BC). Brian was fortunate to have so many caring friends. He maintained long-term friendships with Deborah Harsant, Bruce and Gail Armstrong, Marv and Mary Lester, Bob Dirks, and Barrie Vattoy. They offered him strong support and friendship especially over the last few years as he struggled with his health. Brian will be missed by family and friends. We have all lost a special man who meant so much to us. There will be no public service, a memorial tribute video will be shared with family and friends in the near future. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com 250-860-7077
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coquitlam Now from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.