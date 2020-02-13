LANGRIDGE, Brian Regan 1958 - 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a wonderful husband and father. After a brave struggle with lung cancer, Brian passed away on February 2nd at Ridge Meadows Hospital. He was predeceased by his mother Florence and is survived by his wife of 36 years, Shelley, his sons Dennis (Nikki), Shane, his father Harvey, siblings Niel (Wendy), Ron, Beverly (Daryl), and sister-in-law Susan Kell. At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The BC Cancer Foundation. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com
Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020