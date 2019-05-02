Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Samuel FORDHAM. View Sign Obituary

FORDHAM, Brian Samuel On April 21, 2019, our son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many passed peacefully at RCH after a short but hard fought battle with cancer. Brian was born in Burnaby on May 23, 1968, but spent his life in Port Coquitlam. Brian is survived by his mom Sue and dad Pete (Barbara), sons Brett (Sarah) and Nicholas, grandson Jonathon, sister Julie (Dave Potts), nephew David, grandfather Ralph Toombs along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends, including girlfriend Desiree, Sherilyn, Trevor and Warren. Predeceased by step-dad Bill Hurrell and the love of his life White Fang (Whitey). The family would like to thank Desiree for taking such good care of Brian this past year, and also thank the paramedics and staff at RCH for their care. Informal Celebration of Life will be held on May 5th at 3:00pm at Legion #133, 2675 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam, BC.





Published in The Tri-City News from May 2 to May 3, 2019

