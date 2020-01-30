"Our Beautiful Angel" Brianna Helen Kinnear June 30, 1986 - February 3, 2009 My daughter - My sister - My friend It has been eleven years since that night that changed our lives forever. Eleven long years that still finds our family incomplete and our hearts broken and filled with sadness without you. We cherish all of the special memories you gave us, and wish we had much more time with you to make many more. You were our special gift for a very short time, and now you are our angel for the rest of time. There isn't a day that goes by Without me thinking and wondering why So many things I still want to say I never imagined you'd be so far away. When someone you love is missing the world is an empty place. Loving and Missing you Forever, Mommy, Daddy, Scott and your puppy Ferdinand
Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020