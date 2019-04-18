Bryson Alexzander DIAZ

DIAZ, Bryson Alexzander (Alzua Dominguez) Passed away suddenly on April 8th 2019 in Coquitlam, BC. Predeceased by his Aunt Cymantha in 2010, survived by his Daughter; Rainnah, Mother; Trinity, Father; Alex, Brother; Doryen, Grandmother; Carol, Aunts; Sheila, Anne, Uncles Glenn, Donny and numerous Cousins, Family members and Friends. Bryson loved his family, daughter, his sweet Bristol, Star Wars and graffiti. A private service is arranged for family and close friends. Flowers can be sent to Burkview Chapel, 1340 Dominion Ave, Port Coquitlam BC. Burkeview, First Memorial Chapel • 604-944-4128
Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
