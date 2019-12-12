Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cameron John WINGROVE. View Sign Obituary

WINGROVE, Cameron John July 12, 1938 - November 9, 2019 Sadly we announce the passing of Cameron John Wingrove. Cam passed away at Royal Columbian Hospital from an undiagnosed illness that he fought for over 10 years. We all hoped for his recovery. Cam is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of 57 years, two sons, Colin (Arjay), Brooke (Lorna), and grandchildren: Max, Ethan, Porscha, Saylor and Reid. He is remembered by his brother-in-laws, Ron Talbot (Betty) and Art Talbot (Louise), cousins, Don Reid (Donna), Maureen Sampson (Peter) along with many nieces and nephews. Cam was born in Chilliwack, B.C. and was proud to grow up in a farming community. He completed his mechanics apprenticeship at Fred Deeley and remained an avid motorsport enthusiast for life. In 1962, Cam and Phyllis travelled to the UK by train/ship. They bought a motorcycle and explored Europe, following the Formula One races, before picking up their new-off-the-line MGB. They lived in Oxford and Cam worked at Abingdon with BMC Racing and Rallying Division. Fab job and great friends! Cam was a car and heavy duty truck mechanic for over 50 years and was proud to serve in the Canadian Reserves. He was a member of the Car Club/RCSCC, Black Mountain Ranch, and the Dogwood Hiking Club. He had many interests including hiking and biking, racing at Westwood, volunteering at the Legion, and spending time at the library. He had also been the pit crew for his son, Colin's, seven years of gokarting. He was passionate about his workshop/tools, was an avid reader and enjoyed reruns of "MASH" and "Taxi". "Rest in peace Dear Cam" Much Love - Your Family We will celebrate Cam's life on January 11th, 2020, Noon to 3 pm at the Scandinavian Community Centre, 6450 Thomas Street, Burnaby BC V5B 4P9. In memory of Cam, please consider donating to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, 330 East Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC V3L 3W7.





