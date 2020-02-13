THAYER, Captain George Hermit August 13, 1923 - January 13, 2020 George passed peacefully at the age of 96 surrounded by his family. George will be dearly missed by his wife of 68 years Lillian, his children Judi (Bert), Linda (Craig), Barb (Doug) and Rob (Karen), his grandchildren Diane, Neil (Sophie), and Kimberley, his great grandchildren Dylan and Victoria as well as his cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. George was a decorated WW ll Royal Canadian Navy Veteran. He was a well respected Tugboat Captain on the BC and Alaskan coasts. His love for his family and passion for the outdoors, never waned. George was a kind and generous man, always ready to lend a hand. He could fix almost anything. His smile warmed the hearts of those who knew him, and will be remembered and forever missed. Memorial service to be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 1:30PM to 4:00PM at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #263, at 1025 Ridgeway Avenue, Coquitlam. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Canada (diabetes.ca).
Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020