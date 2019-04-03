Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol-ann Power. View Sign

Carol-ann Power was born on Sept. 25, 1947 and died on March 22, 2019. An accomplished singer, she led a Ukrainian children’s choir for five years and was part of the Coquitlam Chorale for more than 20 years. She was very politically active, protesting on behalf of her father, labour activist Jeffrey Power, and protested the Vietnam War. She also ran for the Vancouver Park Board under the COPE banner. Carol-ann is survived by her husband, Mark Shepherd, her sons Jeordie and Jeremy (Janaya), and her grandsons Morgan and Nicholas. Her celebration of life is taking place on Sunday, April 13th at 1:30 p.m. at the Centennial Pavilion at 620 Poirier St. in Coquitlam. Parking at 1655 Winslow St.

Carol-ann Power was born on Sept. 25, 1947 and died on March 22, 2019. An accomplished singer, she led a Ukrainian children’s choir for five years and was part of the Coquitlam Chorale for more than 20 years. She was very politically active, protesting on behalf of her father, labour activist Jeffrey Power, and protested the Vietnam War. She also ran for the Vancouver Park Board under the COPE banner. Carol-ann is survived by her husband, Mark Shepherd, her sons Jeordie and Jeremy (Janaya), and her grandsons Morgan and Nicholas. Her celebration of life is taking place on Sunday, April 13th at 1:30 p.m. at the Centennial Pavilion at 620 Poirier St. in Coquitlam. Parking at 1655 Winslow St. Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 3 to May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close