Carol-ann Power was born on Sept. 25, 1947 and died on March 22, 2019. An accomplished singer, she led a Ukrainian children’s choir for five years and was part of the Coquitlam Chorale for more than 20 years. She was very politically active, protesting on behalf of her father, labour activist Jeffrey Power, and protested the Vietnam War. She also ran for the Vancouver Park Board under the COPE banner. Carol-ann is survived by her husband, Mark Shepherd, her sons Jeordie and Jeremy (Janaya), and her grandsons Morgan and Nicholas. Her celebration of life is taking place on Sunday, April 13th at 1:30 p.m. at the Centennial Pavilion at 620 Poirier St. in Coquitlam. Parking at 1655 Winslow St.
Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 3 to May 2, 2019