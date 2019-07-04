WIENS, Carol Elaine We are sad to announce the passing of Carol Wiens on June 24, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Ernie Wiens, her three daughters; Natasha, Alyssa and Thaila, her mom, Mary Weiss, sister Diane Fleming (Randy), brother-in-law Ed Wiens (Elfie) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Ervin Weiss. Carol was an active member of her church, a successful business woman, and above all a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She will be missed dearly by all her knew her. You can join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Coquitlam Alliance Church, 2601 Spuraway Avenue, Coquitlam. For online condolences visit, www.valleyviewsurrey.ca Valley View Funeral Home 604-596-8866
Published in The Tri-City News from July 4 to July 5, 2019