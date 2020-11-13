After a long fought battle with dementia, we are saddened by the passing of Carol. Born and raised in Nanaimo and a long time former resident of Port Coquitlam and West Kelowna, Carol will always be remembered for her flamboyant personality, love of cooking, 3 battles with cancer, boisterous laugh and many family and friends gatherings.



Predeceased by her husband Doug (2002) and stepson Chris (2019). Lovingly remembered by sister Orlean, brothers Bill & George, stepchildren Cindy, Gayla, Michael, Dan and spouses, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid restrictions, no service at this time.



