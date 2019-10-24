Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Edith BOWEN. View Sign Service Information Oliveira Funeral Services, Ltd. 2657 Shaughnessy Street Port Coquitlam , BC V3C 3G7 (604)-942-7920 Prayer Service 7:30 PM Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Carolyn Edith Bowen announces her passing, after her courageous three year battle with cancer, on October 4th at the young age of 67. Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Mike, and their children Daniel, Yvonne (Chris) and Mike (Hailey). Carolyn will also be forever remembered by her five grandchildren, Trisztan, Lejla, Szolange, Miley and Hayden, as well as her four brothers (Terry, Gary, Fred and David), sister (Diana) and numerous extended friends and family. A native of Saskatchewan, Carolyn moved out to British Columbia following the completion of her nursing program. After meeting Mike, Carolyn became a permanent member of the community, working 30 years at Wilson Centre Family Practice, where the staff and patients were more friends than coworkers. Carolyn often remarked that she enjoyed working there so much that she would have paid to work there. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, with prayers being held the evening prior at 7:30pm. Donations to the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research are greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers. Oliveira Funeral Home 604-942-7920 www.oliveirafuneralhome.com Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019

