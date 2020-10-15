SARICH, Catherarine Ann September 1, 1960 to October 4, 2020 Catharine (Cathie) was born in North Bay Ontario to parents Maryellen and John Eveleigh. She spent her pre-adult life in Oakville, Ontario. Of significance during her pre-adult life were the strong bonds and positive attitudes that developed as a result of her relationship with her mother and maternal grandparents. Seeking change and a fresh start, Cathie moved to the west coast of BC in 1979. Her energy and work ethic were key factors as she began to establish a solid work history. As a single mother she had additional incentive. In 1987 she began a romance with her future husband, Gerry Sarich. The romance blossomed into a love affair that would endure. The marriage was February 16, 1995 on the Island of Maui. The Maui shoreline was a stunning backdrop for a beautiful bride and wedding, Cathie had 2 homes during her married life. Her Canadian home was in Port Coquitlam. She lived in a neighbourhood that often caused her to remark, "we could not have chosen a better place to make our home and we couldn't have had better neighbours". When at home , Cathie had a strong focus and concern for both Family and Friends. . That focus was especially true for her 2 grandchildren, Alex and Kianna. Cathie also found time and energy to regularly attend the Hyde Creek recreation center and to raise funds for the Cancer, Heart and Arthritis Societies. There was unconditional support for her husband's recreational interests. Over the past 15 years Maui became her second home. It was an important place not only because of her marriage and Maui's natural beauty, but also for the many friendships. There was beach and pool time, but in addition to the relaxing time she gave back to people and the community. There was volunteer time for the Maui Humane Society and Pacific Whale foundation. Local businesses were patronized and community events were attended. Recreation was a weekly occurrence; ocean kayaking. swimming, beach walks and enjoying watching and cheering as her husband played senior softball. At the end of each game, the team gathered for a potluck lunch. All of these events created a special and permanent glow for Cathie. Cathie's passing on Sunday, October 4th, was both peaceful and dignified. Her spirit, love and caring will never be extinguished. Catharine is survived by her Husband Gerry, Daughters Jennifer and Lisa, Mother Maryellen Love, Stepfather Joseph Love and Siblings Robert, Patricia and Ron.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store