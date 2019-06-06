Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Clark" BRODIE. View Sign Obituary

BRODIE, Charles "Clark" June 10, 1929 - May 1, 2019 Clark lived his life with passion and enthusiasm. He was a man that deeply cared for, and loved his family and his friends. He made lifelong friends everywhere he went, as he truly cared about people. Clark was an active member of the Operating Engineers Local 115 for over 65 years. He was a musician and he loved to play at care homes to bring joy to the people, seeing their toes tap, responding to the lively music gave him great joy. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Frances Brodie. He is survived by his son Lyle, daughter-in-law Pamela, daughters Eileen and Marilyn, son-in-law Dave, grandson Christopher, granddaughters Melinda and Katelyn and great-granddaughters Elodie and Isla, and son-in-law John. To remember and celebrate Clark, the family will hold an Open House on July 6 at 2:00pm - 4:00pm at 1750 Foster Ave., Coquitlam, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to BC Cancer Foundation.





