Charles passed away suddenly in his home from cardiac arrest.



Survived by his wife Jeanne of 52 years, 3 children: Patrick (Sadie), Shannon (Mac), Daniel (Lindzee), 3 grandchildren: Jocelynne, Isaiah, Rhys.



Charles grew up in Powell River BC, joined the RCAF (Sqn 445 Wolverines) and flew CF-100s in Europe during the cold war. After his military service, he returned to civilian life taking up ventures in construction, running small businesses, and driving 40+ years in the long-haul trucking industry. He opted to continue working into his 80’s, not because he had to, but because he loved to work which always went towards providing for his family.



Charles spent his last year of life treating acute myeloid leukemia. Throughout his treatments, he remained upbeat and positive, and experienced remarkable success with Traditional Chinese Medicines.



Special thanks to the medical staff at Eagle Ridge, and Royal Columbia Hospitals, Dr. Eran Even for his TCM practice, family, and friends for their love and support throughout.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation and/or charitable/blood donations to Canadian Blood Services.



