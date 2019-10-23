Adam Chi On Leung passed away on October 21st, 2019, at Eagle Ridge Hospital, Port Moody, at the age of 73, surrounded by his family.



Adam immigrated with his family to Canada in 1991 and was a devoted husband and father. Adam is survived by his mother, Hang Chau; his wife, Pauline; his children, Simon, Clement, and Mandy; his siblings, Mary, Rebecca, Josephine, and John; his grandchildren Nathan, Natalie, Marcus, and Kingsley.



Adam is deeply missed and will be remembered for his strength, love, and care for everyone in the family. We will forever cherish the wonderful happy memories with him in our hearts.

