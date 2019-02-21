Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Douglas GLENN. View Sign

GLENN, Christopher Douglas November 08, 1956 - January 11, 2019 After a short, hard, fight-filled year battling prostate cancer, it is with heavy hearts and sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Chris on January 11, 2019. Chris was known as an incredible plumber, fearless bathtub racer, avid hockey player, and self-taught gold miner. Creative and talented in too many ways to list. Chris had an incredibly generous heart, the ability to make everyone count, and lived life to the fullest. I truly thank him for the amazing journeys he took me, and others, through. Loving and missing him is his wife of 28 years, Sheri; the loving son of Doug and Carol Glenn; mother, Lorraine (Nino); son, Ryan; daughter, Chantelle (Tim); sisters and brothers, Cindy (Bernie), Gayla (Doug), Mike (Kelly), Dan (Holly); grandchildren, Olivia, Nash, Olivia, and Nyomi; and many nieces, nephews and other family members - including his loyal faithful companions, Bruin and Crimper. Many thanks to his family, friends, and hockey buddies for their support and encouragement throughout, and especially his best friend, Bill Thorneycroft, who he loved as a brother and gave him such strength. Please come and share in our Celebration of Chris's Life on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, at 4:00 PM in the Mabbett Room - Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex, 2150 Wilson Street. A simple cremation, Maple Ridge. Race on Tub #111. Skate fast and free. Dig away for that Gold! Love you . . .





#37 – 22374 Lougheed Hwy

Maple Ridge , BC V2X 2T5

(604) 809-2006 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019

