JONES, Clarice Elsie (Claire) Loving wife and mother died peacefully on January 24, 2019 - three days after her 87th Birthday. She is mourned by her seven children Carol (Michael), Judi (George), Sue (Randy), Sharie (Trevor), Candace (Brian), Dan (Cathy) and Greg (Stacey). She doted on her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who will all miss their Nama. Claire was born in East York, Toronto, Ontario on January 21, 1932. She met the love of her life, Arthur Edward Jones (d. 1997) in high school and married in 1952. They moved to Port Coquitlam in 1971 and raised their family in Mary Hill for many happy years. Claire and Art were devoted to Christ and enjoyed fellowship at Coquitlam Alliance Church. Claire was an example of deep faith for her family and her friends through pain and joy, trouble and peace. They will miss her terribly, but are comforted by the knowledge that she is gone to be with her Lord. Many thanks to the caring staff at Eagle Ridge Hospital and Eagle Ridge Manor who were there for her and her family at the very end of her life. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to her favourite charities: World Vision, the Salvation Army or the Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation. A Celebration of life will be held at Coquitlam Alliance Church, 2601 Spuraway Ave. on Friday, February 15 at 2:00pm. For online condolences visit, www.valleyviewsurrey.ca Valley View Funeral Home 604-596-8866
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarice Elsie (Claire) JONES.
Valley View - SURREY
14660 72 Ave
Surrey, BC V3S 2E7
(604) 596-8866
Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019