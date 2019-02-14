Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarice Elsie (Claire) JONES. View Sign

JONES, Clarice Elsie (Claire) Loving wife and mother died peacefully on January 24, 2019 - three days after her 87th Birthday. She is mourned by her seven children Carol (Michael), Judi (George), Sue (Randy), Sharie (Trevor), Candace (Brian), Dan (Cathy) and Greg (Stacey). She doted on her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who will all miss their Nama. Claire was born in East York, Toronto, Ontario on January 21, 1932. She met the love of her life, Arthur Edward Jones (d. 1997) in high school and married in 1952. They moved to Port Coquitlam in 1971 and raised their family in Mary Hill for many happy years. Claire and Art were devoted to Christ and enjoyed fellowship at Coquitlam Alliance Church. Claire was an example of deep faith for her family and her friends through pain and joy, trouble and peace. They will miss her terribly, but are comforted by the knowledge that she is gone to be with her Lord. Many thanks to the caring staff at Eagle Ridge Hospital and Eagle Ridge Manor who were there for her and her family at the very end of her life. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to her favourite charities: World Vision,







Loving wife and mother died peacefully on January 24, 2019 - three days after her 87th Birthday. She is mourned by her seven children Carol (Michael), Judi (George), Sue (Randy), Sharie (Trevor), Candace (Brian), Dan (Cathy) and Greg (Stacey). She doted on her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who will all miss theirClaire was born in East York, Toronto, Ontario on January 21, 1932. She met the love of her life, Arthur Edward Jones (d. 1997) in high school and married in 1952. They moved to Port Coquitlam in 1971 and raised their family in Mary Hill for many happy years. Claire and Art were devoted to Christ and enjoyed fellowship at Coquitlam Alliance Church. Claire was an example of deep faith for her family and her friends through pain and joy, trouble and peace. They will miss her terribly, but are comforted by the knowledge that she is gone to be with her Lord. Many thanks to the caring staff at Eagle Ridge Hospital and Eagle Ridge Manor who were there for her and her family at the very end of her life. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to her favourite charities: World Vision, the Salvation Army or the Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation. A Celebration of life will be held at Coquitlam Alliance Church, 2601 Spuraway Ave. on Friday, February 15 at 2:00pm. For online condolences visit, www.valleyviewsurrey.ca Valley View Funeral Home 604-596-8866 Funeral Home Valley View - SURREY

14660 72 Ave

Surrey , BC V3S 2E7

(604) 596-8866 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close