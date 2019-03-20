Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Jerome Eberle. View Sign

Clifford, the only child of Frederick and Olga Eberle, grew up on a fruit farm in Oliver, near an extended family of fondly remembered aunts, uncles, and cousins, who remained connected to their prairie roots. After basketball, band, and picking fruit in high school, he headed to the coast to attend UBC.



A job with the B.C. Forest Service heightened his appreciation for the backcountry. During his years working for Canfor, and later teaching for School District 42, he, Ilona, and the children took many adventurous road trips and had wonderful times at the Manning Park cabin.



In recent years Cliff enjoyed life on the farm in Pitt Meadows where he raised cattle and used his fruit farming expertise to tend the Italian prune plums and his amazing Harvest Gold peach tree. Always an avid newspaper reader he discovered cruises thanks to the Vancouver Sun's Anniversary cruise.



Clifford was happy that family members carry on his love of the outdoors, animals, travel (especially exploring backroads), history, words, and music, and that some shared his enthusiasm for hockey and hopes for the Vancouver Canucks.



Cliff is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Corina (David); son, Bryan (Tammy); their mother, Ilona (Walter); grandsons, Douglas and Curtis; cousins; nieces; nephews; and in-laws.



The family is grateful to the staff of the Royal Columbian Hospital for the excellent care Cliff received in 2017 and would like to thank the Fraser Health and Home Instead workers for helping make it possible for him to stay at home. We particularly appreciate the support provided by Lisa Morrison and Dr. Cilliers Marais during his last few days.



No service by request. In his memory, donations can be made to the or the SPCA, or by supporting a local theatre or musical group by attending a performance.

Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 20 to Apr. 18, 2019

