1/1
David Sammartino
March 10, 1984 - November 14, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce that on the morning of Saturday, November 14, David Sammartino, loving son of Carrol and the late Terry Sammartino, passed away at the age of 36. David was born in Vernon in 1984 at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. He was an avid outdoorsman, exceptional hunter, enjoyed four-by-fouring and mountain biking. David enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Nonno, spaghetti dinners made by his Nonna, and had a wonderful relationship with Grandfather and Grandmother who always saw something special in him.

He leaves behind to mourn his mother, Carrol, his brothers Paul and Ryan, sister-in-law Kenia, nieces and nephews, Solomon, Titus, Antoinette, Sofia, Deacon, Wallace and Orson, as well as aunts and uncles, especially his uncle Tony, and numerous cousins and friends. David was loved by all who knew him and we know that he now joins his beloved dad, Terry, and will forever be in our hearts.

The family will be conducting a private celebration of life at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tri-City News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved