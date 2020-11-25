It is with great sadness that we announce that on the morning of Saturday, November 14, David Sammartino, loving son of Carrol and the late Terry Sammartino, passed away at the age of 36. David was born in Vernon in 1984 at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. He was an avid outdoorsman, exceptional hunter, enjoyed four-by-fouring and mountain biking. David enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Nonno, spaghetti dinners made by his Nonna, and had a wonderful relationship with Grandfather and Grandmother who always saw something special in him.



He leaves behind to mourn his mother, Carrol, his brothers Paul and Ryan, sister-in-law Kenia, nieces and nephews, Solomon, Titus, Antoinette, Sofia, Deacon, Wallace and Orson, as well as aunts and uncles, especially his uncle Tony, and numerous cousins and friends. David was loved by all who knew him and we know that he now joins his beloved dad, Terry, and will forever be in our hearts.



The family will be conducting a private celebration of life at a future date.



