Debby GIASSI McDONALD (09/03/1970 - 03/06/2020)
Burquitlam Funeral Home
815 Brunette Avenue
Coquitlam, BC
V3K 1C5
(604)-936-9987
Obituary

GIASSI McDONALD, Debby September 3, 1970 - March 6, 2020 Our beloved Debby passed away peacefully after a courageous three-year battle with Ovarian cancer. Debby is survived by her loving family: husband, John; daughters, Chiara and Cassia; mother, Ederina; brother Brian (Jodie), nephews Alexander and Braedan; brother-in-law Jim, nieces Nicole and Heather; father-in-law Bill; Nana Mildred McDonald and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Debby was predeceased by her beloved papà, Aldo Giassi. Funeral service details are to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Debby's memory can be made directly to Ovarian Cancer Canada www.ovariancanada.org/donate. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.burquitlamfuneralhome.ca. 604-936-9987 BurquitlamFuneralHome.ca
Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
