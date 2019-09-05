Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise WASHINGTON. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services Burkeview Chapel 1340 Dominion Ave Port Coquitlam , BC V3B8G7 (604)-944-4128 Obituary

WASHINGTON, Denise August 27, 1962 - August 18, 2019 With the heaviest of hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Denise Marie. Born in New Westminster to Silas (2011) and Bertha (2018) Washington, Denise is survived by her loving husband Kameran Ahmad, cherished daughter Rihana, siblings Elaine, Brenda (Ron), Sherry (Noah), Dean (Brenda), Mark (Joanne), many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and Kam's 10 siblings and their spouses. Good-natured, loving and thoughtful from the moment she was born, Denise was a genuine person, always interested and supportive of family and friends. After graduating from high school in Port Coquitlam, BC, her love of travel took her on many adventures around the world. In her younger years she lived in Hawaii, Toronto and Montreal where she received a degree in English Literature at Concordia University before settling back in the Lower Mainland becoming an ESL teacher. A devoted wife and mother, that made family her top priority. Denise's sudden passing while traveling in Stockholm, Sweden leaves us devastated, but we can find some comfort in knowing she was doing something she loved with the ones she loved. Service Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12:00pm, at First Memorial Burkeview Chapel, 1340 Dominion Avenue, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128







