PARRY, Dianna Louise "Dee" (nee Ling)
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our mom, Dianna "Dee" Parry on July 8, 2020 after a short but hard fought battle with Cancer. Dee is survived by her husband Bob, her daughters; Rhonda (Dal), Cheryl (Tim), Elisa (Glenn), and cherished grandchildren. She leaves behind many other family members and lifelong friends. Dee was born on February 27, 1952 in Regina, Saskatchewan but was raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba with her amazing and supportive extended family. She is predeceased by her parents Helen and Wilfred Ling. She eventually moved to B.C. and raised her family in Maple Ridge. Dee was devoted to her work and helping others. She was a hard-working and successful advertising sales representative at the Tri-City News and an active volunteer in her community. She organized many events and held fundraisers for Crossroads Hospice, Canadian Cancer Society
and Seaforth Highlanders of Canada. A single parent for many years, she was fiercely independent and always had a to-do list! Mom could sew anything! And loved knitting too. She enjoyed hikes on Burke Mountain with Bob and her fur baby Jake, shopping and lunch dates with her bestie Carol and bragged about her sharp shooting skills at the Gun Club. She was a wonderful Grandma, and will forever be remembered by family and friends for her bubbly personality, infectious smile and teeny tiny shoes. Forever in our hearts.
Due to the current health restrictions a private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life.