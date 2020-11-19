SHANNON, Dolores Gertrude (nee Edward) August 28th, 1943 - November 10th, 2020 We lost a remarkable lady and our very best friend to cancer at age 77. She passed peacefully in the comforts of her own home. Dolores was born in Vancouver and raised in the lower mainland. She is predeceased by her parents David Robertson and Gertrude Irene (Trudy). She is survived by her devoted husband Len of 53 years, son Dave, daughter Heather, son-in-law Lanny, granddaughters Rebecca and Rachel, brothers Bill and Barry and their families. She was a stay at home Mom who was always there for her family. She was quick witted, strong willed, friendly, fun and kind to everyone she met. Her passions were going to Dave and Heather's music gigs and sporting events over the years, seeing her granddaughters band concerts and events and spending time with her beloved family and lifelong friends. Other activities she enjoyed DIY projects around her Coquitlam home of 48 years, gardening, listening to music, home fitness, reading, singing, dancing, watching her favourite movies and tv shows, and travelling. Thank you for a wonderful life together. We miss you and love you forever Gramma. Thank you to the Tri-Cities Home Health nurse team. No service by her request, but feel free to raise a glass to toast in her honour.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store