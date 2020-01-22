Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald D. (Don) Looysen. View Sign Obituary

Donald (Don) Looysen passed away at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the age of 88.



He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Hazel; and his four daughters, Debbie (Deric), Ginnie (Ian), Kelly (John), and Janice (Bill). He was Papa to his 11 grandchildren, Blaine (Sharon), Elisa (Greg), Lindsay, Renae (Benoit), Jesse (Tiffanie), Sean (Amy), Jamie (Corey), Lauren, Will, Byron (Courtenay), and Janessa (Jonathan); and 13 great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Emilia, Grael, Nico, Nixon, Ben, Nora, Roen, Cole, Valerie, Sydney, Bode, and Holly.



Don was born in Radville, Saskatchewan, and moved to the Grandview area of Vancouver when he was 11 years old. He married his teenage sweetheart, Hazel De Cenzo, on July 4, 1952. They lived in Vancouver until 1959, then moved to Burnaby, and have resided in Coquitlam since 1969. They were blessed with four daughters - twins, Debbie and Ginnie in 1955; Kelly in 1958; and Janice in 1959. Always an adventurer, Don is best known for his love of family, dedication to friends, and his infectious sense of humour.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at La Perla, River Market, 810 Quayside Drive #204, New Westminster, BC V3M 6B9 (604-931-7161). Parking available in Market Parking and Inn at the Quay.

Donald (Don) Looysen passed away at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the age of 88.He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Hazel; and his four daughters, Debbie (Deric), Ginnie (Ian), Kelly (John), and Janice (Bill). He was Papa to his 11 grandchildren, Blaine (Sharon), Elisa (Greg), Lindsay, Renae (Benoit), Jesse (Tiffanie), Sean (Amy), Jamie (Corey), Lauren, Will, Byron (Courtenay), and Janessa (Jonathan); and 13 great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Emilia, Grael, Nico, Nixon, Ben, Nora, Roen, Cole, Valerie, Sydney, Bode, and Holly.Don was born in Radville, Saskatchewan, and moved to the Grandview area of Vancouver when he was 11 years old. He married his teenage sweetheart, Hazel De Cenzo, on July 4, 1952. They lived in Vancouver until 1959, then moved to Burnaby, and have resided in Coquitlam since 1969. They were blessed with four daughters - twins, Debbie and Ginnie in 1955; Kelly in 1958; and Janice in 1959. Always an adventurer, Don is best known for his love of family, dedication to friends, and his infectious sense of humour.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at La Perla, River Market, 810 Quayside Drive #204, New Westminster, BC V3M 6B9 (604-931-7161). Parking available in Market Parking and Inn at the Quay. Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 22 to Feb. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close