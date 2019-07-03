Donald Lloyd Pretzer of Pitt Meadows passed away at age 76, surrounded by family on May 22, 2019, at Maple Ridge Hospital. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carolyn. Don will be greatly missed by his sons, Daryl (Kim) and Jason (Michelle); and his four granddaughters, Jenna, Jessica, Emily, and Alyssa.
Don was born in Moosomin, Saskatchewan, in August 1942, and married the love of his life, Carolyn, in Fort MacLeod in 1963. Though a prairie man at heart, he moved to BC to find work as a crane operator. The two of them eventually settling down in Port Coquitlam, where they raised their sons, Daryl and Jason.
Don was a crane operator for 50 years and a member of the Local 115 Union. He helped to construct many bridges and landmarks. Don's passions were sports and family. He played over 30 years of hockey and fastball, and was a member of the Coachman Organization. He loved and supported his sons and granddaughters with enormous pride in all their teams and activities. He was a great Dad, Grandfather, friend, and teammate.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1 pm to 5 pm at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 1Z2, Pitt Meadows.
A true original, he will be dearly missed.
