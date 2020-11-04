It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Doreen Murphy on Tuesday evening , October 29th , 2020 . Port Coquitlam was her hometown. She is predeceased by her husband Keith , daughter Beverly and brothers Harold , John and Trevor Watkins. She is survived by her sister Phyllis and children Cynthia ( Gary ) ; son Dan ( Tania ) son Craig ( Yvonne ) ; granddaughters Tess and Megan and grandsons , Allan , Cameron and . nephews. In lieu of flowers kindly make a donation to the B.C. Special Olympics.



