TYSON, Doris Elaine 1933 - 2019 Doris passed away unexpectedly at Eagle Ridge Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John Robert; she is survived by her two sons Corey (Lori), Shane (Erica) and family pets Nathan and Harley whom she was very fond of. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a viewing from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm at First Memorial Burkeview Chapel, 1340 Dominion Ave, Port Coquitlam. Special thanks to the staff at Eagle Ridge Hospital for their years of care. Those wishing to make a contribution can donate to the BC . Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com
