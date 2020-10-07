Doris Margaret Smith (nee Svoboda)



August 31, 1942 - October 1, 2020



Doris passed away peacefully at Nicola Lodge with her son Leonard by her side. Our hearts are happy knowing that she is now reunited with her son Marcel and daughter-in-law Carla. Doris will be deeply missed by her husband Alvin (Mike) Smith, children Leonard (Joy), Elinor, Jennifer (Dale) Gangloff, grandchildren Collin (Stina), Samantha



(Kevin), Mason, Kimberly (Calvin), Jacob, Benjamin, Skylar and Noah and honorary son Marlon Whyte. Doris was proud to have lived in Port Coquitlam for almost all of her life; in the early 1960 she moved to



Beaverlodge, AB where she met and married Mike but after only a few years she insisted that they returned “home” to Port Coquitlam. Doris was truly a force to be reckoned with, fiercely protective of her family and tirelessly selfless. With a wicked sense of humour, Doris had an innate ability to make friends and care deeply for people. An AA member for almost 40 years, Doris made many lifelong friendships and continued to follow the AA way of life, having serenity to accept the things she could not change, courage to change the things



she could and wisdom to know the difference. In her later years, Doris enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up, teaching them how to ride



a bike and play crib, knitting them slippers and celebrating each



milestone along their journey. In 2018, Doris’ health deteriorated and she moved to Nicola Lodge Residential Care facility. Until COVID 19



struck, Mike devotedly travelled from his Assisted Living facility to visit her three times a week. Special thanks to the staff at Riverside Unit, Nicola Lodge, to Dr. Angela Cullen, her family physician and to her niece Kathleen, for providing care and comfort. A private family service will take place in mid-October.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store