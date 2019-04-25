TAYLOR, Dorothy Veronica (a.k.a. Red Hot Dot) Born January 11, 1935 in West Sandwich, Ontario, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 in Port Moody, BC at the age of 84. Predeceased by Donald, her husband of 54 years in 2013. She will be lovingly remembered by sons Donald Jr., Graeme and Cam, sister Virginia, brothers Marty and Lawrence, as well as numerous nieces and nephews back home and many special friends here in Port Coquitlam. Her inspiring zest for life and quirky sense of humour will be missed by us all! No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald and Dorothy's name to SHARE Family & Community Services. Oliveira Funeral Home 604-942-7920 www.oliveirafuneralhome.com
Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019