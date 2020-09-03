CHOMA, Dwain Kenneth It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dwain Kenneth Choma on August 26, 2020 at the age of 62 years after fighting a long battle with cancer and COPD. He will be remembered by his loving mother Rose Devine-Reid, daughters Sarena and Kura, grandchild Hailey and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Dwain is predeceased by his brother Dale and step-father Kevin Reid. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.







