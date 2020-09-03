1/1
Dwain Kenneth CHOMA
CHOMA, Dwain Kenneth It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dwain Kenneth Choma on August 26, 2020 at the age of 62 years after fighting a long battle with cancer and COPD. He will be remembered by his loving mother Rose Devine-Reid, daughters Sarena and Kura, grandchild Hailey and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Dwain is predeceased by his brother Dale and step-father Kevin Reid. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.



Published in Coquitlam Now from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
