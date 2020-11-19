JANZEN, Edna Mom was born on the Goertz family farm outside Carstairs, Alberta, February 20, 1928. The family moved to BC in 1936, and home-steaded in the Coghlan area of the Fraser Valley. After high school in Langley Prairie, Mom stayed in town to work, and met Eddie at a baseball game that summer. Edna Goertz and Edward Janzen were married in Aldergrove on July 20, 1950. A new job for Dad led them to New Westminster, and they purchased their first home in Coquitlam just prior to the arrival of the first of two sons, Wayne, in 1953. A second son, Terry, arrived in 1957. The family later moved to Port Moody, and Eddie and Edna retired to a townhouse in Port Coquitlam in 1995. Mom was widowed in 2011. Mom passed away in Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody on October 25, 2020, following a short hospitalization. She is survived by her sons Wayne and Terry (Ingrid), three grand-children, Torrey, Brody, and Cassidy (Ben), and one great-grandchild James. A family funeral service was held on November 18th, 2020, at the Riverside Community Church, and interment will take place at a later date in the Port Coquitlam municipal cemetery.







