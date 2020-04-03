Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eeva K. Koivu. View Sign Obituary

It saddens us to announce the swift passing of Eeva Koivu. Born in Finland to Veikko and Hilma Peltola, Eeva immigrated to Canada in the late-1950s eventually landing in Port Arthur, ON where she met her husband and started their family before settling in Coquitlam, BC in 1966. Eeva is predeceased by her husband, Lauri (2016), and brothers Heikki and Tuomo of Finland. She leaves behind daughters Carol and Susie (Doug); grandson Jeff; sisters Sirpa, Ritva, Aini and Heli in Finland; brother Veijo in Sweden; and many nieces and nephews and in-laws in Finland. She will remain in our hearts forever with her love of family, friends, dancing, her green thumb, generosity, and hospitality. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be considered when it is safe to do so. We would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Poulin and all the medical staff of Royal Columbian Hospital for the wonderful care received during her short stay. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. RIP Äiti, we know you are in a much better place.

It saddens us to announce the swift passing of Eeva Koivu. Born in Finland to Veikko and Hilma Peltola, Eeva immigrated to Canada in the late-1950s eventually landing in Port Arthur, ON where she met her husband and started their family before settling in Coquitlam, BC in 1966. Eeva is predeceased by her husband, Lauri (2016), and brothers Heikki and Tuomo of Finland. She leaves behind daughters Carol and Susie (Doug); grandson Jeff; sisters Sirpa, Ritva, Aini and Heli in Finland; brother Veijo in Sweden; and many nieces and nephews and in-laws in Finland. She will remain in our hearts forever with her love of family, friends, dancing, her green thumb, generosity, and hospitality. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be considered when it is safe to do so. We would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Poulin and all the medical staff of Royal Columbian Hospital for the wonderful care received during her short stay. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. RIP Äiti, we know you are in a much better place. Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 3 to May 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close