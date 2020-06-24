Elizabeth Jean Taylor
April 22, 1954 - June 18, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Jean Taylor (nee Simmons) passed away peacefully at her home in Port Coquitlam on June 18,2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle of cancer.

Survived by her loving husband Paul Taylor and children Holly and Alan Taylor (Pam) her Grand children Erik, Taylor, Amber. Her brother Robert Simmons. Preceded by her parents Fred Simmons, Mary Simmons. Jean loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and loved fishing Jean will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

No Service by request. But a celebration of life in the near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tri-City News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved