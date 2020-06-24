Elizabeth Jean Taylor (nee Simmons) passed away peacefully at her home in Port Coquitlam on June 18,2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle of cancer.



Survived by her loving husband Paul Taylor and children Holly and Alan Taylor (Pam) her Grand children Erik, Taylor, Amber. Her brother Robert Simmons. Preceded by her parents Fred Simmons, Mary Simmons. Jean loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and loved fishing Jean will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



No Service by request. But a celebration of life in the near future.



