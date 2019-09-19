Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Irene HORTON. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services Burkeview Chapel 1340 Dominion Ave Port Coquitlam , BC V3B8G7 (604)-944-4128 Obituary

HORTON, Elsie Irene June 1928 - September 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of (Elsie) Irene Horton, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandma, great grandma and friend. Irene is survived by her children Stephen (Karen), Gary (Sandy), Dexter (Deb), nine terrific grandchildren (Chris, Nick, Graeme; Jennifer, Stephen, Kaitlyn; Brandon, Evan & Noel) as well as eight fantastic great grandchildren (Amaya, Meliya, Khyden; Evie; Oliver, Lucas; Roland & Ryah). She loved and cherished them all. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada, USA, and England. Irene is predeceased by her husband, Stanley Clifford Horton, her mother, Dorothy, her father, Maurice, her sister, Dorothy, and her brother, David. Irene was born in Walsall, Staffordshire, England to Dorothy Kinson Taylor and Oliver Maurice James. Irene and Stan married in Walsall in 1948 and were married for 70 years. She came to Canada with her family in 1957. The family started out in North Vancouver but soon moved to Port Coquitlam where she lived for 59 years. Irene worked for School District #43 as a teacher's aide, from 1969 until her retirement at age 65. Irene loved travelling with Stan, whether in their travel trailer or internationally. She especially enjoyed her time travelling in the motorhome. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, September 21st, at 2:00 pm, at St. Catherine's Anglican Church, Port Coquitlam. A Tea will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Foundation of BC, #2-7630 Montreal Street, Delta, BC V4K OA7 or St. Catherine's Anglican Church, Port Coquitlam. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128







It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of (Elsie) Irene Horton, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandma, great grandma and friend. Irene is survived by her children Stephen (Karen), Gary (Sandy), Dexter (Deb), nine terrific grandchildren (Chris, Nick, Graeme; Jennifer, Stephen, Kaitlyn; Brandon, Evan & Noel) as well as eight fantastic great grandchildren (Amaya, Meliya, Khyden; Evie; Oliver, Lucas; Roland & Ryah). She loved and cherished them all. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada, USA, and England. Irene is predeceased by her husband, Stanley Clifford Horton, her mother, Dorothy, her father, Maurice, her sister, Dorothy, and her brother, David. Irene was born in Walsall, Staffordshire, England to Dorothy Kinson Taylor and Oliver Maurice James. Irene and Stan married in Walsall in 1948 and were married for 70 years. She came to Canada with her family in 1957. The family started out in North Vancouver but soon moved to Port Coquitlam where she lived for 59 years. Irene worked for School District #43 as a teacher's aide, from 1969 until her retirement at age 65. Irene loved travelling with Stan, whether in their travel trailer or internationally. She especially enjoyed her time travelling in the motorhome. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, September 21st, at 2:00 pm, at St. Catherine's Anglican Church, Port Coquitlam. A Tea will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Foundation of BC, #2-7630 Montreal Street, Delta, BC V4K OA7 or St. Catherine's Anglican Church, Port Coquitlam. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com Published in The Tri-City News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close