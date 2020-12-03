WILLIAMS, Ernest Albert 1934 - 2020 Ernie passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2020, following his courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his five children, Richard (Lynn), Nona (Rick), Janice (John), Sherie, (Ian) and Rodney (Nicole), 17 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Ernie was born in Vancouver, BC and grew up in Burnaby. He belonged to the Burnaby Lake Saddle Club, where he met Robert Steeple. Bob introduced Dad to his sister, Doreen Emma Steeple, soon to be his wife of 59 years. Mom and Dad were married on November 24, 1955 and started their life together in Port Coquitlam where they raised five children. Ernie worked for Carling Breweries for 39 years, he was an active volunteer for Scouts Canada, leading the 5th Port Coquitlam Cub pack for five years, and was member of the Port Moody Power Squadron. Ernie and Doreen joined the community of Mayne Island upon retirement and spent their retirement years building their waterfront home and exploring the Gulf Islands. They spent their winters cruising the tropics and their summers exploring B.C. in between visiting their grandkids in their motorhome. A celebration of life is planned for spring 2021, when all of his family and friends will be able to attend.







