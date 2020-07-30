GREENE, Ernest Leslie 1931-04-03 to 2020-05-29 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ernie at Eagle Ridge Hospital. He was born in Hanna, Alberta but lived the last 56 years in Coquitlam. He was predeceased by his parents Les Greene and Stella Thormoset. He is survived by his loving wife, June of 62 years, his daughter Denise (Keith) Lipsett, son Len Greene, 2 grand-daughters Ashley (Dave) Lafortune and Amanda Lipsett (Devon) and two great grandchildren, Lilly and Oliver. He is also survived by his sister Janet Orosz and nephew Jason. Ernie spent 38 years as a long haul truck driver for various companies driving across Canada and the U.S., and loved coming home to spend time with his family. Even though he drove for a living, he loved to hook up the camper and often took the family on many trips across Canada and all over the U.S. exploring the vast geography of North America. He also cherished the times spent up near Princeton and Merrit, B.C., fishing at the many lakes in the area with June and Len. Ernie and June travelled to many countries worldwide over the years. He will always be remembered for his constant tinkering and fixing of - well just about anything! He was very handy and considered to be a "jack of all trades". He instilled a "can do" attitude in his kids, which is evident even today. Ernie beat the odds many times during his long and fruitful life. He was a fighter to the very end and will always be remembered as an incredibly strong willed man who never gave up. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers. No service will be held as per his request.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store