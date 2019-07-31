Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esme J. Walker. View Sign Obituary

Walker, Esme (nee Smeda) passed away at the age of 91 on July 15, 2019 after a 14year battle with Alzheimer’s. Esme is predeceased by her husband John who passed away in 1997.



She will lovingly be missed by daughter Anne Fabbi, son-in-law Gordon, and grandchildren Nicole and Neil. Survived by sisters Doris(Australia), Olga(USA), Glenda(UK), Lorraine(UK) and brother Derek(UK).



Esme was very social and will always be remembered for her sense of humor, joke telling and loving smile. For over 30 years Esme volunteered with the Eagle Ridge Hospital Auxiliary in the gift shop and also organized fashion shows as fundraisers. She volunteered on many committees in the community. Her passion was St Laurence Anglican Church where she volunteered in various capacities. Esme had and continues to have a great impact on those whose lives she touched.



A special thank you goes to the staff of Hawthorne Care Centre for the 8 years of compassionate care they extended to Esme.



There will be a celebration of life for Esme on August 17 @ 1pm at St Laurence Anglican Church, 825 St Laurence Street, Coquitlam.



Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society in Esme’s name are welcomed.

