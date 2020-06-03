Esther Christina Haaf ( nee Falck )



1925 – 2020



Esther was born and raised on a farm in Weldon, Saskatchewan in 1925. The hardy life there was challenging during the depression but her nine siblings kept life interesting. Although lacking in worldly goods, they were never hungry. That childhood taught her to become resourceful, straightforward, and helpful.



As a teenager she independently moved to Vancouver, BC where she eventually met and married Tony Haaf in 1948. They soon moved to North Burnaby where they raised three sons. It was a busy household that provided much excitement for all and rarely a dull moment. Esther and Tony were a friendly and fun couple with a wide social circle bringing them great joy. She loved to sing and could play guitar, accordion and organ. Esther was very practical and was a recycler long before it became popular. Eventually they moved to Coquitlam where she continued to garden, play cards, bowl, and organize gatherings for family and friends.



Esther is survived by sons Dan (Rita), Ken (Marilyn), daughter-in-law Sherry, grandchildren Joanna, Kyle, Jenelle, Jamie, Danielle, Michelle, Martin and greatgrandchildren Tess, Max, Ty, Ben, Ryan, Sara, Erica, Nathan, and Grant. She is predeceased by husband, Tony and son, Cliff.



In recent years she resided at Christmas Manor in Coquitlam where she met and enjoyed many new friends.



Although the last three months have been difficult, she leaves us with many happy memories of her 95 years. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.



