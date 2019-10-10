EVANS, Lenora June 26, 1929 - September 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lenora (Lee) Evans, on September 27, 2019. Loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Predeceased by her husband John and son Ross. Left to celebrate her life are her family, daughter and son in law Shelley and Brian, daughter Susan, sister Sandy, grandchildren Dennis (Nikki), Shane, Ryan (Mililani) and Amanda, great grandchildren Elliana and Oliver, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She will be sadly missed by all. As per her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital Vancouver. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com
Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019