MONSSEN, Floyd Willard August 15, 1934 - March 11, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Father Floyd Willard Monssen. Dad lived a very active and caring life helping many people along the way. He was in one of the founding families of Coquitlam and spearheaded The Coquitlam Heritage Society becoming their inaugural president. Dad was an unequaled member of Kinsmen in his middle years achieving the development of many resources including parks and facilities for many special needs populations. Dad was instrumental in the development of many areas of British Columbia and truly enjoyed the natural beauty of his homeland. He is predeceased by his wife Dina, and is survived by his sister Myrtle (Henry), daughters Cindy (Don), Tammy and Shannon (Ben). Service to be held Tuesday, March 26, at 11:00am at Burquitlam Funeral Home, 625 North Road, Coquitlam, BC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to The B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation.





625 North Road

Coquitlam , BC V3J 1P2

(604) 936-9987 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019

