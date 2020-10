Or Copy this URL to Share

On October 16, 2020, Gary Charles Cullen passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord. He is survived by his wife, Esther, of 62 years, two daughters Grace (Gerry) and Val (Rod), 6 grandchildren Kayla (Nick), Mitchel (Jessica), Joel, Rebecca (Jonah), Trevor, Daniel and 5 great grandchildren. He will be forever loved, remembered and missed by his family and friends.



