BRONSON, Gary Robert January 25, 1953 - November 21, 2020
Gary passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 67. He is survived by his partner Judy; daughters Marica and Tiana; father Robert; sisters Bev Bronson and Marie Thomas; nieces Karli and Lynn Fauchon; nephews Jordan and Corey Thomas and great-niece Olivia; and great-nephew Silas. He is predeceased by his mother Gloria. Gary grew up playing soccer in Coquitlam and loved watching NHL Hockey and Nascar, attending 4 races in Las Vegas during his life. Special thanks to Marlene and Gary MacKenzie, and John and Marilyn Broker. No service at this time, but a Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the charity of your choice. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family by visiting www.burquitlamfuneralhome.ca 604-936-9987 BurquitlamFuneralHome.ca
Published in Coquitlam Now from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.