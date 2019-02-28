Gene FEDDEMA (vanden (Geeltje) Brink)

FEDDEMA, (Geeltje) Gene (vanden Brink) Oma to all who knew and loved her, passed away February 17, 2019 at the age of 73. She was a loving sister, mother and grandmother to her family. She is greatly missed by her children; Bert vanden Brink (Chris), Caroline Parker (Rick) and Jessy vanden Brink as well as her grandchildren; Robert, Kyle, Daniel and Jenny Parker, and Katelynn Alexandria, Ashley-Anne Churchill. She is survived by her sisters Margret Feddema, Lyla Swathwood and brother Cees Feddema as well as family residing in the Netherlands. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.
Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
